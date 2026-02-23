'No Systemic Issue': RBI Governor On IDFC FIRST Bank's ₹590 Crore Fraud

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday, 23 February 2026, stated there is no systemic issue following the disclosure of a ₹590 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank.

The fraud, involving certain employees and Haryana government accounts at the bank’s Chandigarh branch, led to immediate regulatory and market responses. Four officials were suspended, a forensic audit was initiated, and the Haryana government de-empanelled the bank for state business.