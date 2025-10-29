From ‘Birthday Gift’ to ‘Diwali Gift’: How Modi Turned Welfare Into Spectacle

Accordingly, it must both be carried out and communicated as the impersonal duty of the state. Article 38(1) captures this idea quite clearly: The State shall strive to promote the welfare of the people by securing and protecting as effectively as it may a social order in which justice, social, economic and political, shall inform all the institutions of national life.

However, under the Modi government, the welfare delivery is advertised as a personalised project of the Prime Minister. The way the schemes are being advertised blurs the line between the responsibility of the state and a personal extension of the PM’s favour directly to the people.

The making of this personalised project has two components to it: first, the attribution, that the welfare services being received by the beneficiaries are given directly by the PM, and as a subset to this attribution, there is a slow and subtle making of psychological ties from which emerges the obligation of the people towards the PM to return the favour granted.