Siang Dam Protests: Why Dialogue Must Come Before Development

This situation could have been avoided if the government was keen to listen to the opinions of the local indigenous people. The government’s adamant approach surely fueled anger among the locals. The dissent started growing when the Khandu government took the decision to deploy central forces and police in December 2024 in the area to suppress the protests against the pre-feasibility study of the project.

The protests turned violent this October. Clearly, the government had time to engage with the local population properly. But it failed to do so. The October violence in Pasighat clearly reflects the government's failure to engage with the local population.

For the indigenous people, forests, rivers, and lands are a part of their livelihood. The proposed dam is feared to submerge 27 villages, and could eventually displace 1.5 lakh people—a large population. Not only this, the Siang region, consisting of loose sedimentary rocks, sits in the Seismic Zone V, a very high risk earthquake zone.

Importantly, the Gauhati High Court has cancelled 44 proposed dams in the Siang Valley in 2022 due to lack of proper scientific research. The court had then noted that any decision to proceed with dam construction must comply with legal standards, and prioritise the safety, security, and welfare of the local affected populations.