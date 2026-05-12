China’s 1st Public Admission on Backing Pak Reopens Op Sindoor Debate on Losses

A major problem with assessing Operation Sindoor is the paucity of information released by the contending parties and the cloud of disinformation that has made it difficult to separate fact from fiction.

India, for example, has not confirmed or denied the losses of fighter aircraft it suffered on the first day of the operation. As for Pakistan, it has not acknowledged the damage its airbases suffered in India’s followup attacks on 9 and 10 May. Satellite imagery has helped confirm the damage on Pakistan, but it does not provide proof of Pakistani claims of shooting down several Indian aircraft.