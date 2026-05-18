SC Critiques Order Denying Bail to Umar Khalid, Asserts 'Bail Is Rule' Principle

As highlighted by Scroll, the bench observed that the earlier verdict failed to correctly apply the principles from the Najeeb case, which recognised that prolonged incarceration and trial delays can override statutory restrictions on bail under the UAPA. The Court reiterated, “Bail is not an empty statutory slogan. It is a constitutional principle flowing from Article 21, and the presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of any civilised society governed by the rule of law.”