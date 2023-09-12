Vivek Ramaswamy & Nikki Haley: Decoding Their Balancing Act in US Prez Elections

Nikki Haley was formerly known as Nimrata Randhawa. She converted to Christianity upon marrying Michael Haley, whom Nikki met while studying at Clemson University. Her father Ajit Randhawa, and the rest of her family continue practising Sikhs.

As the keynote speaker at the Republican National Convention in 2020, the former Governor of South Carolina addressed the world and spoke at length about her time working for Donald Trump and emphasised her upbringing through the ‘model minority’ life she experienced. The Randhawa family were the only Indian family in Bamberg, South Carolina at the time.

However, Nikki’s siblings have recounted the many accounts of racism from the community in South Carolina by being outright denied housing because of their Indian background. Her father, Ajit Randhawa, taught at Voorhees College which is classified as a Historically Black University and College. He wears his dastar [turban] and fearlessly practices his Sikh faith. Nikki Haley has over the years, done a balancing act between appealing to those who are white and evangelical Christians and to Republicans of many other faiths.

At the Republican National Convention in 2020, Nikki Haley made this point in her speech: