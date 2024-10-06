Why is India Yet to Label Marital Rape as 'Rape' When Most Other Countries Do?

Does a marriage equal to a woman acceding to forgo her rights? Women lawyers believe the Centre's arguments in favour of not criminalising marital rape points to exactly that.

"The government has consciously chosen to perpetuate the idea that women forfeit their rights when they marry. It gives zero value to consent if you're married... That’s precisely why it’s unequal and patriarchal – and is not in consensus with the rights the Constitution has guaranteed to an Indian woman," says Delhi-based Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Thulasi K Raj.

In a 49-page affidavit submitted to the SC on Thursday, 3 October, the Centre opposed the criminalisation of marital rape, stating that it would affect the "sanctity of the institution of marriage".