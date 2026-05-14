In VD Satheesan, Congress Bets on Governance Over Dynasty

advertisement
Three weeks before the election that would make him Chief Minister, V D Satheesan disappeared into the mountains. On 13 April, without informing his party leaders or the media, he checked into a small resort in Kuttikanam, in the tea and cardamom hills of Idukki, with his wife, their daughter, and a childhood friend. They trekked the misty peaks of the Western Ghats — Amrithamedu, Panchalimedu, Parunthumpara — and returned without making a public appearance. The trip was only discovered when a Congress worker posted photographs online with the caption “In the forest, not in exile.” It went viral.
On 14 May, after ten days of deliberation that tested the patience of a state that gave the Congress its most decisive mandate since 1977, the party named the 61-year-old lawyer, reader, and six-time MLA from Paravur as Kerala’s next chief minister. Rahul Gandhi personally informed the two other contenders — K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala — that the decision had been made. Satheesan arrived at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram, walked through a crowd of supporters, and said nothing.
He has never served as a minister and has no administrative record, but he arrives in office owing his position to performance in the Assembly and in the constituency rather than to a surname or a backroom deal. The expectation—within the party and among Kerala’s political and business community—is that he will bring a new governance culture: data-driven, non-dynastic, competence-first. Kerala, with its demanding electorate and urgent economic crisis, will test that expectation quickly.
The context in which Satheesan takes office is defined by the Congress’s failure to govern well anywhere it has won. The party and its allies now hold four southern states—Kerala (102 seats), Tamil Nadu (TVK-led coalition with Vijay as CM, backed by Congress, with 120 of 234 seats), Karnataka (136 seats), and Telangana (64 seats)—while the BJP’s only southern presence is its junior role in Andhra Pradesh’s TDP-led NDA. Across these four states, over 200 million people are governed by the Congress and its allies.
But Karnataka under Siddaramaiah has seen public satisfaction fall to 26.9 per cent (CVoter, November 2025), with the five guarantee schemes becoming fiscal liabilities, the MUDA scandal damaging the chief minister, and the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar power struggle consuming the government’s energy. Telangana under Revanth Reddy has, according to opposition analysis, borrowed over Rs 77,000 crore but directed only 12 per cent toward capital expenditure, with 70 per cent of revenue consumed by salaries and debt servicing.
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh were all won in 2018 and lost in 2023 after undistinguished tenures.
Kerala is the first state where the Congress has both the mandate and the structural conditions to break that pattern—an electorate with near-universal literacy and the highest Human Development Index in India, a media ecosystem (Manorama, Mathrubhumi, Kerala Kaumudi, Madhyamam) that holds governments accountable in real time, and an economic crisis that makes drift impossible.
Kerala’s economy is built on remittances. The state received $23.4 billion in 2023, according to the Kerala Migration Survey — approximately 31 per cent of its net state domestic product. The Iran war, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the disruption to Gulf economies have exposed this dependency, and the remittance pipeline that sustained Kerala’s consumer economy for decades is under structural threat for the first time.
The second is more substantive: Mission Samudra, which proposes to develop Kerala’s 600-kilometre coastline and 44 rivers into an integrated maritime economy; turn Kerala into an electric mobility hub; initiate the Global Job Watch Tower, in Satheesan's own words a labour market intelligence system "to track changing skill requirements in the job market and align the state's higher education sector accordingly"; and a plan to establish 10,000 MSMEs.
Kerala’s fiscal headroom—real GSDP growth of 6.19 per cent in 2024-25, according to the state’s Economic Review cannot sustain the welfare commitments and the industrial strategies simultaneously.
Satheesan will have to choose.
Among the business community and tourism operators in Kochi, the frustration with successive governments is specific and long-standing. The Kochi International Marina on Bolgatty Island was inaugurated in 2010 as India’s first international-standard marina, with 34 yacht berths. Sixteen years and multiple governments later—both UDF and LDF—the facility has deteriorated to the point where foreign luxury yachts have abandoned it entirely, according to an October 2025 investigation by Onmanorama.
The timber walkways have rotted, the mooring systems have failed, and a Rs 2.5 crore renovation approved by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation had not reached the tendering stage three months after approval.
The global yacht market is valued at $10.34 billion (Grand View Research, 2025) and projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2033, with each berth generating roughly 20 direct and indirect jobs according to Union Minister Sonowal’s estimates. Kerala has the 600-kilometre coastline, the backwater network, four international airports, and the Vizhinjam deep-water transshipment port—India’s first, commissioned in May 2025, which exceeded its projected annual target within months by processing over 600,000 TEUs and is now part of MSC’s global shipping network. Tourism operators in Kerala are not waiting for a new vision from Satheesan. They are waiting for the completion of the marina tourism corridor from Bekal to Kovalam that has been announced, discussed, and abandoned across sixteen years and four governments.
The electric vehicle conversation in Kerala has a different texture from the marina question — less about a decaying asset and more about an ecosystem whose components have never been connected. The commercial viability of Kerala Automobiles Limited, based in Aralumoodu near Thiruvananthapuram is in question.
Its revenue growth is negative at minus 5.54 per cent, profit has declined by 80.61 per cent, EBITDA is negative at minus 77.02 per cent, and the company operates on a paid-up capital of just Rs 10.98 crore. KAL has manufactured roughly 100,000 three-wheelers cumulatively since 1984 — about 2,500 per year — with current production significantly lower.
The word that EV entrepreneurs and investors use, across both UDF and LDF tenures, is “connect.” The startup ecosystem exists. The manufacturing base exists. The new port infrastructure at Vizhinjam is fully operational. What does not exist is a government willing to connect them.
Insiders in the previous LDF government say P.Rajeev, former Industries Minister and his appointees at KAL and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation consistently rejected joint venture proposals from EV startups, staffing KSIDC with party functionaries whose priority was institutional control rather than industrial growth. The demand to Satheesan’s government is specific: professionalise KSIDC, recapitalise KAL, and create a regulatory environment where startups and public-sector manufacturing can partner without political gatekeeping.
Young Congress leaders in Kerala, speaking privately, describe the expectation within the state unit: that Satheesan should make Kerala the laboratory for a 21st-century Congress model that can eventually travel north—across the peninsula and into the Gangetic plains.
If he can build a post-remittance economy through Mission Samudra, deliver the marina corridor, connect the EV ecosystem, and create a labour market intelligence system through the Job Watch Tower, then the Congress has a governance narrative built on economic transformation rather than welfare distribution—and that narrative is the only one that can compete with the BJP in states where the Congress currently has no development story to tell.b
Satheesan, the man who trekked the Western Ghats with his daughter three weeks before becoming Chief Minister and walked through his supporters in silence on the day the announcement came, now faces a climb of a different kind. The political and business community in Kerala is not asking him for a new vision; it is asking him to deliver the one that already exists, with the competence and urgency that successive governments have promised and none have provided.
In choosing him, the Congress has bet that a professional politician with no ministerial experience but a reputation for data-driven, competence-first politics can do what no Congress chief minister has done in recent memory: govern a state well enough to change what the party means nationally. Kerala is the crucible, and what he builds here will determine whether the Congress’s dominance of the south is a political fact or a governance achievement.
(VK Shashikumar is a former roving foreign affairs correspondent who covered West Asia, and later set up the investigations team at CNN-IBN (now News18.). This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)