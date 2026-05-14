In VD Satheesan, Congress Bets on Governance Over Dynasty

Three weeks before the election that would make him Chief Minister, V D Satheesan disappeared into the mountains. On 13 April, without informing his party leaders or the media, he checked into a small resort in Kuttikanam, in the tea and cardamom hills of Idukki, with his wife, their daughter, and a childhood friend. They trekked the misty peaks of the Western Ghats — Amrithamedu, Panchalimedu, Parunthumpara — and returned without making a public appearance. The trip was only discovered when a Congress worker posted photographs online with the caption “In the forest, not in exile.” It went viral.

On 14 May, after ten days of deliberation that tested the patience of a state that gave the Congress its most decisive mandate since 1977, the party named the 61-year-old lawyer, reader, and six-time MLA from Paravur as Kerala’s next chief minister. Rahul Gandhi personally informed the two other contenders — K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala — that the decision had been made. Satheesan arrived at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram, walked through a crowd of supporters, and said nothing.