Kerala CM Race: Why is it Such a Difficult Decision for Congress?

Politics in Kerala since 1980 has revolved around three Communist and three Congress leaders: CPI-M's EK Nayanar, VS Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress' K Karunakaran, AK Antony and Oommen Chandy.

Kerala is not like Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, where there are strong regional parties with a clear leadership. Leaders here don't have personality cults in Kerala. Here the leader is always "first among equals". But that doesn't mean the top position has been a revolving door. In both Congress and CPI-M, it was always clear who the first among equals is at any given point of time.

The only exception to this was the feud between the Karunakaran ('I' Group) and Antony ('A' Group) factions in the Congress , which eventually ended with the latter group becoming dominant under Oommen Chandy.

If Oommen Chandy was still alive, there would have been no deadlock. He would either have been the unquestioned choice or he would have ensured there is consensus on someone else.

So as the Congress sits down to choose its next CM, this background becomes important for two reasons.

First, the party isn't just choosing a person to run the state for the next five years. It is choosing someone who can ideally dominate Kerala politics for the next 10-15 years.

Second, if the party takes a wrong decision, it risks going back to the era of factionalism. The party could still manage it back then because it was in power at the Centre. It had more carrots to give and a far more effective stick. But if there is a schism now, it will weaken the party in what is perhaps its strongest state at the moment.