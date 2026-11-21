There have been some status quo situations in American history and three of recent vintage are informative. As the armistice was being prepared to end World War I, President Woodrow Wilson feared that his leadership would be undermined by a midterm change in party control.

Wilson had directed the movements of millions of armed personnel, he had taken over the nation’s railways for public purposes, his staffers even instructed citizens how much sugar they could insert in their morning coffee. Yet Wilson found it necessary to appeal to the voters in the 1918 midterms to continue his mandate. They refused and sent a Republican majority to each chamber.