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American politics can be surprisingly flexible, and in times of difficulty, institutions have proved capable of joint action. Those are the occasions, like wars to terrorist attacks, that are prominent in the public domain. The establishment is also capable of institutional contraction, such as, when a powerful presidency is viewed as detrimental, voters are motivated to circumscribe it.
Most of these resets produced, as happened in the recent midterm elections, a loss for the president in both chambers of Congress. In every case, the message was clear—that it was time to revert to normal procedure, and the nation would no longer bend before the unacceptable actions of the incumbent president. These transitions are naturally painful for the president of the time.
There have been some status quo situations in American history and three of recent vintage are informative. As the armistice was being prepared to end World War I, President Woodrow Wilson feared that his leadership would be undermined by a midterm change in party control.
Wilson had directed the movements of millions of armed personnel, he had taken over the nation’s railways for public purposes, his staffers even instructed citizens how much sugar they could insert in their morning coffee. Yet Wilson found it necessary to appeal to the voters in the 1918 midterms to continue his mandate. They refused and sent a Republican majority to each chamber.
The Great Depression and World War II again vested exceptional powers in the executive. But when the war concluded, President Harry S. Truman had a harrowing time. The 1946 midterms saw Republicans sweep the Democrats from power, similar to the defeat Prime Minister Winston Churchill suffered in the United Kingdom against the Labour Party under Clement Attlee.
“For President Truman, the postwar period did not simply arrive,” his biographer Robert Donovan wrote, but “broke about his head with thunder, lightning, hail, rain, sleet, dead cats, howls, tantrums and palpitations of panic.” Truman himself joked, “I’m telling you, I find peace is hell.”
Like Wilson, Truman still had two years to go in his presidency and in 1948, voters would elect him to a full term, which was a byproduct of the emerging Cold War. But Truman’s presidency, that had controlled a managed economy, mobilised the largest military effort and deployed the deadliest weapon ever conceived, was no more.
Slightly different was the election result for status quo after the Cold War, which came at the expense of President Bill Clinton. The House Speaker’s argument that the country must return to constitutional order, one that placed Capitol Hill at the center of political gravity, was persuasive. In 1994 the House and the Senate came under unified Republican control for the first time since the 1950s. That election laid the groundwork for Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.
President Trump’s claims to inspirational leadership does not repeat the usual pattern. His erratic behaviour, suspicions of personal enrichment, late-night tweets of boasts and threats, use of presidential prerogative and debatable emergencies, such as alleged flood of illicit drugs across the Canadian border or threats to “free expression rights of United States persons” by Brazil—bear no resemblance to Pearl Harbour or the 11 September 2001 Twin Towers attacks.
But Trump thought his constant aggression abroad and hyper-nationalism at home would help him bypass the checks and balances that constrain presidential behaviour. Until now, a friendly Republican-led Congress barely took no heed, but the newly elected Democrat one after the midterms surely will.
One might suppose the magnitude of the Republican and MAGA defeat in the midterms would moderate Trump’s aggressive unilateralism, but early indications are not encouraging. The president’s appointment of hard-liner Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff suggests that Trump will attempt to exercise executive power unhindered.
History is unhelpful to Trump. As Wilson discovered, a status quo Congress will not accept the president’s agenda and any prerogative powers the president now asserts will be understood as an affront to the congressional majority.
Events might unfold with a different trajectory. The Cold War saved Truman’s presidency; the unexpected could do the same for Trump because no election nor set of conditions, can ever be permanent. When Trump’s term expires, some presidential candidate of the future may follow in his footsteps and seek to turn a powerful presidency to capricious ends, ignoring the requirements of health care, affordability and business regulation, or the limits of presidential interventions abroad.
But the status quo of popular appeal will remain committed to time-tested constitutionalism and a return to the system of separation of powers, which may include a robust executive, but only when it is needed.
This year’s midterms are a reminder that for all its deficiencies, the separation of powers is a political doctrine that is durable and self-sustaining, representing the American voters’ inclination and ability to abort any presidential propensity to dictatorial tendency.
(Krishnan Srinivasan is a former Foreign Secretary of India. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
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