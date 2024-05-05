Interview | Unravelling Bihar's Political Dynamics With Tej Pratap Yadav

Addressing the elephant in the room, Yadav acknowledges the apparent contradiction in critiquing a government he once belonged to. However, he swiftly clarifies, "Our alliance was founded on progress, not compromise. We prioritised Bihar's welfare above all else."

In contrast, Yadav minces no words when describing the current NDA alliance as "unholy." He criticises the lack of clarity regarding their plans for Bihar, asserting, "Their alliance seems more like a parking lot for political vehicles than a coalition focused on governance. The frequent rifts within the alliance only cast a shadow on Bihar's future."

Turning his attention to Nitish Kumar's political manoeuvres, Yadav maintains a balanced perspective, acknowledging Kumar's stature while not shying away from criticising his political opportunism. Yadav acknowledges Nitish Kumar's stature, referring to him affectionately as "Nitish Chacha."