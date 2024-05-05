Interview | Unravelling Bihar's Political Dynamics With Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with his elder brother and party MLA Tej Pratap
As Bihar braces itself for the 2024 general elections, the political temperature is soaring. In the midst of this electrifying atmosphere, The Quint caught up with Tej Pratap Yadav, a prominent figure within the Mahagathbandhan and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
As the eldest son of RJD's leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and a former minister, Tej Pratap Yadav shared his insights into Bihar's unique political dynamics, strategies to counter the BJP's divisive politics, and the factors that will shape the upcoming elections.
Yadav wasted no time in delving into the heart of the matter, emphasising the essence of the 'Bihar model' of politics. According to him, this model embodies the principles of "Hindu-Muslim unity and communal harmony," standing in stark contrast to the divisive politics propagated by the ruling NDA.
Yadav exudes confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's ability to resonate with the electorate, citing their track record during their tenure. He proudly states, "In just 17 months, we tackled challenges that had plagued Bihar for 17 years. Our ministries which were overlooked by the Mahagatbandhan witnessed remarkable performance, leading to substantial job creation. This is the driving force behind our belief that the Mahagathbandhan will sweep Bihar with a resounding majority."
Addressing the elephant in the room, Yadav acknowledges the apparent contradiction in critiquing a government he once belonged to. However, he swiftly clarifies, "Our alliance was founded on progress, not compromise. We prioritised Bihar's welfare above all else."
In contrast, Yadav minces no words when describing the current NDA alliance as "unholy." He criticises the lack of clarity regarding their plans for Bihar, asserting, "Their alliance seems more like a parking lot for political vehicles than a coalition focused on governance. The frequent rifts within the alliance only cast a shadow on Bihar's future."
Turning his attention to Nitish Kumar's political manoeuvres, Yadav maintains a balanced perspective, acknowledging Kumar's stature while not shying away from criticising his political opportunism. Yadav acknowledges Nitish Kumar's stature, referring to him affectionately as "Nitish Chacha."
Yadav attributes Kumar's departure from the Mahagathbandhan to a desire to promote dynastic politics, rather than any ideological or governance-driven motive. He alleges, "Chacha's decision to break away was a calculated move to facilitate dynasticism within his ranks, evident in his support for JD(U) MLC and Minister Ashok Choudhary's daughter's candidacy on an LJP ticket from Samastipur. Chacha proceeded to promote dynasticism, thus opting for this compromised alliance."
Upon being asked about Nitish Kumar's recent return to the NDA, which has introduced a new era of political dynamics in Bihar, characterised by a culture of defection, primarily from the Mahagathbandhan camp, Tej Pratap Yadav replied, "This politics of addition and dissolution, where our rivals excel in breaking alliances, contrasts sharply with our approach of building and expanding, not only in terms of political prowess but also in garnering support from the masses of Bihar. We continue to witness a growing number of individuals aligning with our cause while distancing themselves from the opposition. Even their own alliance partners have felt the sting of their divisive tactics and opted to join forces with us. It's evident that this move by our opponents is a desperate attempt to conceal the impending electoral setbacks they are likely to face in 2024, as well as in the upcoming Bihar state assembly elections."
Switching gears, Yadav sheds light on his latest political venture, the Dharm-Nirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS), aimed at countering the Hindu-centric RSS. He reveals, "The inspiration behind DSS stems from a vision of Indian nationalism that unites people of all faiths for the greater good."
Expressing concern over the RSS's divisive agenda, Yadav asserts, "The RSS poses a threat to our social fabric, promoting division among the masses. It is imperative to counter this agenda, which is why I felt compelled to establish DSS." He expresses confidence in DSS's potential to challenge the BJP's divisive narrative, especially with the support of INDIA alliance partners and informs that the outfit has a national presence already.
In Yadav's view, Bihar yearns for a transformative change—a government that delivers on its promises, ensures accountability, and upholds the values of inclusivity and harmony. He reiterates the Mahagathbandhan's track record as the decisive factor in the upcoming elections.
Yadav emphasises that the accomplishments of our administration in a short period highlight the Mahagathbandhan's dedication to Bihar's well-being. He contrasts this with what he perceives as the NDA alliance's lack of transparency and frequent disagreements, which he believes have diminished public trust.
Yadav remains optimistic about the Mahagathbandhan's prospects, firmly believing that Bihar is poised to set the stage for a national transformation. "The people of Bihar have seen through the hollow promises of the ruling alliance. They are ready to embrace a new era of progress and prosperity under the Mahagathbandhan's leadership," he declares confidently.
As the interview draws to a close, Tej Pratap Yadav's unwavering conviction and determination to reshape Bihar's political landscape are palpable. In his vision, Bihar's destiny is intertwined with the Mahagathbandhan's unwavering commitment to the state's welfare—a commitment he believes will pave the way for a brighter future for Bihar and the nation at large.
