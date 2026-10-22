'Prahaar' Glorifies Ujjwal Nikam at the Cost of Historical Truth

Prahaar revolves around Kasab’s trial, but does not show Nikam uttering that lie. On the contrary, he is shown debunking it.

This whitewashing is keeping with the entire film, which treats its hero as the ultimate superhero, a patriot to end all patriots. The only flaw depicted in his character actually works in his favour: he’s so dedicated to his work that he neglects his family.

And for him, as he keeps asserting, work is not just doing the duty of a public prosecutor, but upholding the reputation of the country as the 'world’s largest democracy.'

We are spared the word 'vishwaguru,' but there’s enough pontification by Nikam in court about how India has taught ethics to the rest of the world.

This glorification reaches absurd heights when Nikam is shown lecturing to the Pakistani government, in Islamabad, on the need for the two countries to disentangle from superpower rivalry, make peace with each other, and spend on education instead of on war.