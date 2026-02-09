Hierarchies of Invisibility: UGC Debate Highlights the OBC Identity Conundrum

While this could also be said to be true for SC, ST, and even Savarna groups—the variation within OBC truly defies singular flattening even for discursive purposes.

As a result there has been an attempt to differentiate between ‘upper OBC’ and ‘lower OBC’ and many variations thereof. But fundamentally, the ‘OBC identity’ has come to be associated with a small group of landed-castes owing to their regional political clout and mobilising power.

The Rohini Commission in 2017 stated that such castes, roughly about 1 percent of OBC communities, have taken over 50 percent of reservation benefits meant for all OBC communities. It is this cohort that is often visible on campus as ‘OBC’.

This is where the SC disquiet comes from. These ‘visible’ OBC communities’ historical experience of caste has not been grounded in untouchability and brute violence. In postcolonial India, many of these OBC communities, having benefited from the meagre land reforms, ended up with pockets of feudal power which frequently have been wrought upon SCs, STs and non-landed OBCs.

For the latter groups, especially SCs, to see folks from such ‘visible’ OBC castes who have a historical record of inflicting caste atrocities, now get included in UGC regulations alongside their own, can be disconcerting.