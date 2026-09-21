Trump’s New Weapon Against Russian Oil Buyers Puts India on Notice

In February, the US Supreme Court had taken Donald Trump's tariff weapon away, but the US Congress has now handed him a more dangerous one.

The Russia-Iran sanctions act, sponsored by Senator Lindsey Graham and signed into law by Trump on Friday, 18 September, allows tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries that buy Russian oil or help Moscow evade sanctions. India and China are the obvious targets of the law that takes effect in 30 days, and countries then have 180 days to comply.

The US President will decide who is to be hit, at what rate, and who is gets a waiver. The statute is a loaded gun, but the safety is in Trump's hands and the potential targets in his eyes. Given the Trump style what probably matters is not the text of the law but his mood, towards India, the world, or Prime Minister Narendra Modi on any given day. New Delhi should plan for the worst case, because it imports 88 percent of its oil and Russia has been providing a large proportion of it in the past several years.