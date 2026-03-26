Not Just Trans People, the 2026 Bill Expands State Control Over Everyone

The Bill introduces criminal provisions which draw directly from British-era laws based on Victorian morality that tried to impose strict gender norms on diverse Indians. The Bill uses the derogatory term ‘eunuch’, which was previously used in the Criminal Tribes Act 1871 (CTA) passed by the British administration.

The CTA sought to ‘exterminate’ all hijras in the northern part of British India and criminalised any ‘eunuch’ who undertook any kind of ‘performance’ in feminine clothing, or who support bodily gender change procedures, even if the person consented to it. For over 40 years, this law resulted in several hijra people having to hide their identity in public, and live in fear of the police even if they had committed no other harm to anyone.

The CTA was repealed by the Constituent Assembly (Provisional Parliament) in 1952, in recognition of how it violates the core values of equality, fraternity, and liberty behind the Indian freedom struggle. Despite this, some elements of the CTA continued in state laws, such as the Telangana Eunuchs Act.

In 2023, the Telangana High Court held that the Telangana Eunuchs Act was blatantly unconstitutional for enabling police violence and furthering harmful stereotypes against the transgender community. The word ‘eunuch’ violates the dignity of transgender people to define their own gender and reduces them to their bodily parts. By creating specific crimes against being a eunuch, rather than relying on general criminal provisions, the law treated all transgender people with suspicion.