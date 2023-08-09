To Love or Knot: Dear Sir, Couples Need Parents’ Blessings, Not Legal Eyeballs

For starters, most people actually fell for it and really believed that such a law was indeed on the anvil and that the draft law was genuine. Those who could see through the humour weren’t too happy either. They reminded me that my joke could well become a reality.

I must admit there was the odd sanskari voice which pointed that given our "Indian tradition”, seeking the "blessings” of elders might not be such a bad idea in the first place.

The notion that a consenting adult needs the approval of a third party, even if it is by her own parents, to be able to marry should have been an anathema to rights-based constitutional democracy established in a world order set by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948, which states in Art 16 granted all men and women the “equal rights as to marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution” of course only if entered into with “with the free and full consent”.

Not many constitutions actually expressly deal with the “right to marry”. Section 27 of the Constitution of Gambia states: ”(1) Men and women of full age and capacity shall have the right to marry and find a family (2) Marriage shall be based on the free and full consent of the intended parties.” The Constitution of The Cayman Islands also gives such rights.

It does give the authority to make laws to regulate marriages “in the interests of public order, public morality or public health”.