'Dangerous': Why Queer Couples Want The 30-Day Marriage Notice Provision To Go

When Shreya* (28) and Priya* (22) met at the latter’s cousin’s house in 2018, sparks flew between them. They realised they were deeply attracted to each other. Despite living in two different states – Shreya was from Punjab and Priya from Haryana – they managed to stay in touch.

Thus began their romantic relationship – a “deep, loving, and nurturing bond” as their petition before the Supreme Court, seeking the right to marry for queer couples like them, says.

Life, however, got in the way. What followed is a battle with Priya’s family who allegedly abused her and threatened to get her married to a man.

“Unable to bear the abuse and violence anymore, and not wanting to be forced into marriage, she (Priya) left her house out of her own volition,” their petition reads.

After years of being on the run and several court interventions, the couple now live together in a small town in North India.

At the heart of their plea for marriage equality before the apex court is a key demand – to do away with the provision of the Special Marriage Act that mandates marriage officers, who are appointed by the state government, to issue a public notice (including private details of the couple like name, address, occupation) and solicit objections to the marriage within 30 days of the notice being published.