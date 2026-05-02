Comic Harassed for Jokes on AP Govt: Is TDP Setting a New Model to Curb Dissent?

A stand-up comedy show by Hyderabad-based comic Sarat Uday in Bengaluru was recently disrupted by a group claiming to be supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The group objected to political jokes Uday had made about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu nearly two years earlier.

During the show, several men came onto the stage and verbally abused the comedian. They demanded that the comic apologise again in public, even though he had already apologised in 2024 after backlash over the same jokes.

The groups also pressured Uday to chant pro-TDP slogans, which he refused to do. The confrontation reportedly included threats and warnings against repeating such jokes in the future.