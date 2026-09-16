Why RBI's Push for Tata Sons' Listing Deserves Greater Scrutiny

The then Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, presiding over the bench in the Supreme Court in 2021, pointed out that separation of ownership interests of the SP Group in Tata Sons, by reducing the capital and paying out fair compensation to them, might be the most practical option available to the company all along but not adopted.

By directing that Tata Sons seek a listing as a public company, the RBI aligns with the Supreme Court’s approach of precipitating a separation of interests of the warring groups. Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran has already announced he will not be available for reappointment after February 2027, when his term ends. One of the Tata Trusts boards is non-functional because it has been charged with violating the Maharashtra Public Trusts Rules. So, the 17 September meeting of Tata Sons is unlikely to present a solution.

Continued turbulence at the board level in Tata Sons comes at a heavy cost for the subordinate, listed, public companies. Given the systematically important status of Tata Sons, the RBI could still smother the smouldering embers, rather than fan them further. If all else fails, seeking refuge in litigation is the default option till a solution is manufactured.

(The author is distinguished fellow Chintan Research Foundation and was previously in the IAS and the World Bank. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)