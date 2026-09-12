Sweden Votes, Why India Should Pay Attention

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For most Indian readers, Sweden appears only intermittently in public debates – as the land of welfare, gender equality, clean cities, IKEA, Volvo, Spotify, Nobel prizes, Greta Thunberg, and occasionally Bofors. Scandinavian politics rarely enters India’s everyday geopolitical imagination. Compared to the United States, Britain, Russia, China, West Asia and increasingly Japan or Australia, the Nordic countries are usually treated as politically stable and strategically distant. Sweden’s 2026 election should unsettle that assumption.
On 13 September 2026, Sweden will elect its national parliament, the Riksdag, along with municipal and regional councils. The Riksdag (Parliament) has 349 seats, elected through a proportional system in which parties generally need at least 4 per cent of the national vote to enter parliament. The election will be the first since Sweden joined NATO in March 2024, ending its long attachment to military non-alignment. It also comes only months after Narendra Modi’s visit to Gothenburg in May, when India and Sweden elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. The two governments have set an objective of doubling bilateral trade and investment within five years, against the wider backdrop of the recently concluded India–EU Free Trade Agreement. Sweden’s domestic political choices therefore intersect more directly with Indian interests than the geographical distance might suggest.
What does Sweden’s election reveal about the changing political grammar of the democratic West, and why should India and South Asia care?
The first reason is the future of the Nordic welfare state under right-populist pressure. Sweden has long been central to the idea of the “social democratic welfare regime”, where universal social rights, high taxation, labour organisation and state capacity produced a distinctive social compact (Esping-Andersen, 1990; Hilson, 2008). The model was never as homogeneous as its admirers imagined. Yet it still embodied a political imagination in which welfare was not charity but based on citizenship.
That imagination is now under strain. Since 2022, Sweden has been governed by a centre-right minority government led by Ulf Kristersson’s Moderates, with the Christian Democrats and Liberals, and dependent on the Sweden Democrats through the Tidö Agreement. It is important to note here that the Sweden Democrats is a party usually classified in comparative politics as part of the European radical right. Mainstream Swedish parties historically maintained a strict cordon sanitaire around the Sweden Democrats. The party was founded in 1988 by Nazi sympathizers and figures from the far-right skinhead movement. But in 2026 the institutional horizon of the Tidö agreement has been changed. Kristersson has opened the door to a four-party government that would include the Sweden Democrats if the right retains power, while Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of Sweden Democrats, has said his party expects substantial ministerial influence. The election is therefore also about whether a radical-right party that has shaped policy from outside government crosses the final threshold into cabinet.
The Sweden Democrats have already helped move Swedish politics from welfare universalism towards welfare conditionality, migration restriction and cultural belonging. The pattern has recognisable South Asian resonances. Across democracies, welfare and majoritarian politics increasingly travel together. Welfare is not necessarily abolished. It is moralised. The question becomes not simply who is vulnerable, but who is deserving, assimilable, nationally loyal and administratively legible.
In Sweden, this logic has become increasingly concrete. Since June, the general residence requirement for citizenship has risen from five to eight years, alongside new self-sufficiency and knowledge requirements. The country held its first citizenship test on Swedish society in August. Since July, stricter rules on vandel, or good conduct, have also allowed immigration authorities to consider whether residence-permit applicants are law-abiding, support themselves honestly and do not threaten public order. The contexts differ sharply from India, but the political move is very much comparable. Welfare, citizenship and belonging increasingly sit on the same continuum.
The same impulse is visible in Sweden’s cultural canon. In September 2025, a government-appointed committee proposed 100 works, objects, ideas and social practices deemed central to Swedish cultural heritage. The government presented the canon as a common cultural reference for new and established citizens. Critics saw a more exclusionary question underneath it: what counts as Swedish, whose history enters the national story, and whose remains peripheral. In 2026, the canon moved beyond debate and was implemented. The government instructed the National Agency for Education to examine how it could be incorporated into school steering documents, while the National Heritage Board was tasked with developing a digital platform for its dissemination.
From the South Asian perspective, the resonance is difficult to miss. Debates over textbooks, heritage, civilisational identity and minority belonging have become central to Indian politics. Sweden’s canon is not an Indian analogue, but it demonstrates how culture can become a political technology of belonging. Once the nation formally defines the cultural knowledge through which membership is imagined, migration ceases to be only about visas and borders. It becomes a question of who can enter the nation’s moral community. This has immediate consequences for South Asia. Sweden is a destination for students, IT professionals, researchers, engineers and families. Indian government data counted about 91,600 overseas Indians in Sweden in early 2026. Since 1 June, Sweden has also tightened its work-permit regime. The general salary threshold is now 90 per cent of the national median salary, currently SEK 34,470 per month, although exemptions apply to specified groups and occupations. An election in Sweden can therefore affect Indian mobility not only through visas, but through the political definition of the “valuable” migrant.
Swedish politics also has wider implications across South Asia. In June, Stockholm adopted a new development-cooperation strategy for Bangladesh for 2026–31, allowing Sida to spend approximately SEK 200 million annually on democratic development, rights, women’s empowerment, green transition and climate resilience. The strategy also explicitly describes development cooperation as an instrument of foreign policy that can advance Swedish interests and priorities. Sweden has not abandoned internationalism, but its older humanitarian self-image is increasingly being reorganised through security, trade, migration management and national interest.
Security is the third reason to watch the election. NATO membership transformed Sweden from a militarily non-aligned Nordic state into a formal part of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture. For India, which balances relations with Russia, the United States and Europe while invoking strategic autonomy, the change matters. The new India–Sweden partnership includes defence dialogue, cyber policy, counterterrorism cooperation and defence innovation.
The election will not reverse NATO membership. Sweden’s rearmament now rests on unusually broad parliamentary agreement, with all Riksdag parties backing the expansion of defence. Elections will shape priorities and trade-offs, but not the fundamental strategic turn. For India, Sweden is useful precisely because it shows how medium powers are adapting to a harsher geopolitical order.
The fourth reason is climate and industrial transition. The India–Sweden partnership identifies cooperation in green steel, cement, transport, energy storage, smart grids and sustainable mining. India’s industrial future will increasingly be shaped by decarbonisation pressures, EU carbon regulation, green supply chains and technological standards. After another summer of extreme heat in Europe, climate has also returned more visibly to Sweden’s electoral debate. The question for India is not whether Sweden can “teach” India sustainability, but whether Swedish technology and capital can interact with Indian scale, manufacturing capacity and developmental needs on genuinely reciprocal terms.
Finally, the election is about democracy itself. Sweden remains institutionally strong, but it is entering the final weeks of the election campaign shaped by debates on welfare, crime, migration, security and belonging. An August SVT/Verian poll placed the four opposition parties at 53.9 per cent against 43.9 per cent for the Tidö parties. The Liberals polled at 1.9 per cent, well below the 4 per cent parliamentary threshold. Polls are not predictions. But the possibility of a change of government is real, while the fate of a small party could decisively reshape coalition arithmetic.
Sweden’s election is therefore not a morality play between enlightened Scandinavia and an illiberal elsewhere. It is a window into how liberal democracies are being remade from within by welfare nationalism, cultural bordering, migration control, security politics and geopolitical uncertainty. These forces are not alien to India. They travel through different histories and institutions, but pose comparable questions: who belongs, who is protected, who may move, what citizens must know, and who gets to define the nation.
India should follow the upcoming Swedish election not because Stockholm sits at the centre of global geopolitics, but because Sweden is diagnostic. The distance between Stockholm and New Delhi now runs through migration offices, defence partnerships, technology corridors, green industry, universities, aid budgets and competing ideas of democratic belonging. Sweden’s 2026 election provides a different perspective on the political forces already shaping South Asia. It is to see, from another angle, a political world in which South Asia is already deeply entangled.
(Niladri Chatterjee is a senior lecturer and researcher at Department of Cultural Sciences, Linnaeus University, Sweden and an affiliated researcher with University of Oslo, Norway.This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)