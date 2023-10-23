Nirala’s Singular Satire and India’s Independence Literature: A New Vision

There is no doubt that Nirala not only had complete awareness in connection with the content of the novel but also its form and he had labelled Billesur Bakriha an amusing sketch not with reference to its form but in view of its narrative style, technique of the story and the splendor of saying.

Nirala realised that ‘Until a novel does not portray the new constructive aspects by being founded upon some truth against the common conduct, till that time neither does it obtain literary strength nor the society attains a dynamic life.’ From this point of view, Billesur Bakriha can easily be called a milestone among Hindi novels.

So this novel which Nirala called 'an amusing sketch’, has become very famous for its realist views and progressive angle of life. Billesur is a poor Brahmin but entirely free of Brahmanical fundamentalism – he goes to the city for the sake of obtaining salvation from poverty and rears goats upon his return and does not care for the pressure put on him by the displeasure and atonement of the community in retribution. Rather, he has the guts to marry as well. He knows that racial distinction (caste) is merely a social deception which is established along with economic inequality.