When Liberty Can Wait: What the Supreme Court’s Bail Judgment Reveals

How long can a person remain in prison without trial—and still be told that the Constitution has not been violated?

That question lies at the heart of a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of India on 5 January, while deciding a batch of bail appeals arising from the Delhi riots conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In its decision, the court granted bail to five accused persons but declined bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, holding that their continued incarceration has not yet crossed the threshold of “constitutional impermissibility.” Both have spent over five years in custody. Their trial has not yet meaningfully begun.