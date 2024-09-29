Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram reflects on how far the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has come along. He draws attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's number of visits to Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

But then he also talks about China which "infuriated" PM Modi and rendered him "helpless" as he has allowed China to "dictate the policies of India," adding that through ignoring our neighbourhood, we have paid a price.