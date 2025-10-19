Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In the course of his book, Octavio Paz at one place remarks: “During World War II, André Breton wrote, ‘The world owes the Jewish people reparation.’ The moment I read them, I took these words to my heart. Forty years later I say: Israel owes the Palestinians reparation.” Writing forty years later still, while endorsing Paz’s judgements, I would offer two amendments. First, after the Holocaust, it was not so much the world as a whole but the countries of Western and Eastern Europe in particular that owed the Jewish people reparation. Second, in the year 2025, it is even more clear that while Israel does indeed owe the Palestinians reparation, so do the countries that have supported Israel’s expansionist and colonialist policies.

Ramchandra Guha