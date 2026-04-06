Sitharaman Calls UPA Oil Bonds 'Trickery'. But NDA's Tactics Are No Different

On another occasion, she would argue, “If I did not have the burden to service the oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel… The previous government has made my job difficult by issuing the oil bonds."

Sitharaman has been relentless, even denouncing the UPA's oil bonds as "trickery" and "hidden borrowing".

What are these oil bonds? How much did the UPA government issue? Would it have been less "burdensome" if the UPA had paid it by raising normal borrowing?