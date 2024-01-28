Notes on Nikki, Nimarata, and Other Names: On Being a South Asian in the West

It’s great when Indian Americans can pick Nikki, Ricky, Bobby, Paddy, etc. No such luck for me. Nikki Haley has used Nikki since childhood (it’s her middle name), and Haley is her husband’s last name.

Contrary to malicious claims, she didn’t adopt “Nikki Haley” out of political expediency. My childhood name – Chinni – has little appeal, reminding me how I used to cringe as a teenager when people used it.

Names can be so personal, even visceral, and it’s not always clear why a name works for us. Our age increases, our body changes, our hair falls out. What remains constant is our official name, identifying us in life (and death) like nothing else.