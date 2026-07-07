When Endogamy Breaks: What Siya-Ketan Case Says About Caste, Capital and Control

A 20-year-old woman has allegedly pushed her 26-year-old fiancé to death with the help of her boyfriend. With both suspects in custody and investigations ongoing, the necessary legal disclaimers apply. The incident has prompted widespread public discourse on the need to reflect on parental control; such control is far from arbitrary. Endogamous marriages remain historically essential to the reproduction of wealth and status especially within mercantile caste groups.

Siya and Ketan belong to an economically strong, socially cohesive, and politically connected class of businessmen who have come to occupy a powerful position in ‘new’ Hindu India. Visibilising not just their economic power but also political clout: Ketan’s family took out a rally demanding justice for their son, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis intervened at the request of the family and appointed celebrity lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal has now pushed for the National Commission for Men Bill, 2025 citing the case.

Elites frequently impose their worldview as that of the nation-state, leveraging their resources to substantiate such claims. Siya’s case, however, reveals the limitations of this projection by foregrounding a simmering structural crisis in the traditional mechanisms of social reproduction among India’s mercantile elite.