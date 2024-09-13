Sitaram Yechury | A Political Leader So Eminently Suited for All Seasons

In his student years, Sita who was the same age as me (both joining St Stephens College in 1970), and was surprisingly low-key considering his later career. Unlike some of us teenage radicals swept up by the Naxalite movement, he concentrated on his studies getting a first in Economics Honours. Always a brilliant student, getting the All India first rank in his Higher Secondary Examination, he could have gone on to become a top-notch global academic or a hot shot in the World Bank.

However, the fates had deemed otherwise.

His political career blossomed as soon as he joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 1974 where he found his calling in the guise of a student activist for the Students Federation of India (SFI) affiliated to the Marxist Communist party which he joined not long after.