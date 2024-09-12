Remembering Sitaram Yechury

The news that Sitaram Yechury, the stalwart General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)], has succumbed to a respiratory infection has left his many friends and admirers in shock.

I did not know Sitaram at our shared alma mater, St Stephen’s College in Delhi University, where he was some three years senior to me. But once we met during my contest for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations (in which his party also endorsed my candidacy), he became a friend and remained one till his passing.