Delhi Chief Secretary's Term Extended By 6 Months: Why SC Order is Contradictory

The recent six-month extension of the tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was due to retire on 30 November, appears to be at odds with the essence of the Constitutional Bench judgment dated 11 May and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Federalism is part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India, and there is a division of powers under the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution.