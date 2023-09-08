Remembering the Maverick — the Life and Legacy of Ram Jethmalani

And this often resulted in the contrasts that we see in his political life, whether it be him being a union minister in the Vajpayee government or his contesting against Vajpayee for the Lucknow seat in 2004, behind this contrast was simply a man unwilling to compromise on what he stood for. When a chargesheet was filed against L K Advani in the Hawala case, it was Jethmalani who came to his rescue and had the chargesheet quashed, however, he felt betrayed by Advani when he was expelled from the party for ‘breach of discipline’ and Advani failed to withdraw this expulsion.

What followed this was a legal battle, where Jethmalani dragged his former party to the court for contravention of the party constitution. This case came to rest when Amit Shah expressed ‘regret’ over his expulsion and both parties presented a joint plea before the court having ‘amicably settled’.

His role as a public servant is often overshadowed by his law practice and political life. His contribution to the rights of the common man, and his drive to contribute to the life of the last man in the society was immense. His fight to unravel the labyrinth of black money channels that operate in the backwaters of business and political rose gardens that strike deep in taxpayers' pockets without him ever coming to know of it, was much highlighted, he appeared before the apex court as a party and eventually secured an order directing the union government to gather a sit to look into the black money stacked in foreign bank accounts.

He didn’t shy away from pointing out the lacuna in the incumbent government's policy regarding black money, a government which in fact he had rooted for earlier, on the grounds of its fiscal cleanliness, and this was another glaring reflection of his unshakable hold on his principles. He had opposed the NJAC in no timid tone, as he thought the government being the biggest litigator in the country should not be allowed to have a say in the appointment of judges.