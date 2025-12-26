Why a Rajasthani Panchayat Wants to Ban Women from Using Smartphones

Recently, a video of a local Panchayat became viral on social media, owing to a diktat it imposed in Ghazipur village, situated in Jalore district of Rajasthan, around 415 kms from the state capital. In its ruling, the village body held that no women or girls from these villages will be allowed to use smartphones (camera phones with internet access).

The order, issued on 21 December during a public meeting convened in Ghazipur by the members of a caste panchayat (khap) of 15 villages in Jalore district, said that women are only allowed to use basic keypad phones.

With plans to impose the order by 26 January next year, as per the video which made rounds on social media, the ruling stated, “There will be a ban on smartphone usage by women in the villages. At the same time, if girls require mobile phones for education they will be allowed to use them only at home. But they will not be allowed to carry them to weddings, social events or neighbours’ houses."