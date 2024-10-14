Immigration: Even if the Welcome Mat is Frayed, America's Allure Remains Strong

Regardless of who wins the 2024 United States election, one thing is clear: immigration is not going away. Not only because people will continue to move there from other countries, but because this age-old trend will remain a highly charged political issue. Even as outbound migration continues from nations like India, there will be opposition to inbound migration in places like America.

Unauthorised border crossings get a lot of attention, but it’s clear that in the Age of Anger, to borrow Pankaj Mishra’s book title, legal immigration is in the crosshairs as well.