The Politics of Relatability: How Leaders Are Rebranding for the Algorithm Age

There was a time when politicians wanted to be admired. Now, they want to be liked, both literally and metaphorically. Everyone from Rahul Gandhi to Zohran Mamdani is learning the grammar of relatability. The age of the distant leader is over. We are governed, instead, by the illusion of closeness.

The 21st-century politician has discovered the soft power of being relatable. What used to be a world of podiums, manifestos, and press conferences has now blurred into a digital theatrics of personality. The most successful politicians are no longer those who have a strong ideology, but those who can earn attention through the illusion of friendship and camaraderie.

It is not that political image-making is a new thing. Every era has had its own media of persuasion. But social media has done something radical. It has flattened the hierarchy between politician and public. A few decades ago, you waited to hear from your leaders. Today, they appear unprompted on your feed, between memes and cat videos, speaking directly to you.