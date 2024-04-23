PM’s Speech on Nuclear Weapons Contradicts His and BJP Government’s Policy

This is election season, a time when there is a special licence issued to all political parties to play with facts and figures and to stretch interpretations. Something like this seems to have happened when, earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc for having a constituent which called for nuclear disarmament.

In the understanding of the prime minister, this is a call for unilateral disarmament and in view of the fact that our enemies have such weapons, this would endanger the country’s security. “We should have nuclear weapons to protect the country” he declared. “Those saying otherwise, how will they protect India?”

The prime minister's call was echoed days later by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who questioned the CPI-M’s intentions and termed it a “deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the country.”