Remembering Piyush Pandey Through the Eyes of a Young Creative

25 April, 2016.

I saw Piyush Pandey for the first time at my convocation, felicitating advertising students. Then, I learned advertising.

Cut to: 20 December, 2024.

We went to pitch for a client. Waiting in a room outside, we quickly went over the flow of the presentation, shared some selfies in an internal group, did fair bit of small talk—the usual stuff. We were called next to present.

Our business head led us through a narrow alley to the meeting room. We were all behind him. I still remember the exact sequence of events: he opened the door, closed it instantly, turned around and said: Andar toh Piyush Pandey hain (Piyush Pandey is inside.)