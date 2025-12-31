PCMC Polls: A Family Feud Paused to Protect Pawar Territory

‘Running with the hare and hunting with the hound’ has always been the old strategy of Sharad Pawar.

In 1999, a few months after Pawar parted ways with the Congress on the issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin, his newfound NCP had joined hands with the Congress in forming the next government in Maharashtra and shared power with it for 15 years. At that time, BJP leaders at the Centre used to boast that the NCP is a “reserve force” of the BJP. The Vajpayee government had also given Pawar Cabinet status by making him head of the National Disaster Management Committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on more than one occasion in the past, hailed Sr Pawar as the one who had taught him the tricks in politics, a claim the veteran has never been comfortable with. In recent months, Pawar has not been active on the opposition front at the Centre. Paradoxically, Sharad Pawar is also the architect of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, which had once kept the BJP out of power.

Looking at it from a perspective, it is virtually the end of his political game. He is there, but he is nowhere. For Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, it is “the Pariwar has come together.”

(Sunil Gatade is a former Associate Editor of the Press Trust of India. Venkatesh Kesari is an independent journalist.)