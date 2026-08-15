Partition: The Dangers of Defining Political Belonging Via Religious Identity

Faiz Ahmed Faiz, in his poem Dawn of Freedom, writes:

“This stained light, this night-bitten dawn,

This is not the dawn we yearned for,

This is not the dawn for which we set out so eagerly.”

As India celebrates 79 years of independence, a day before, on 14 August, we remember Partition and the horrors that accompanied freedom. Punjab bore one of the greatest costs when the province was divided into East and West Punjab. The loss of homes, mass sexual violence, the unimaginable scale of displacement and the killings remain among the darkest memories of Partition.

We remember how people who had lived together for generations were divided on the basis of religion; how communities that shared culture, language and social life were uprooted from their homes; and how mass killings and expulsions took place on both sides of the new border.