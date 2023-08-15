How Mahatma Gandhi’s Warnings on the Birthing of Two Nations Came Full Circle

Soon thereafter, both nations initiated their own projects of defining themselves (even their geographies) and their appropriated history, and the consequent experiments in democracy followed. The fate of formative words spoken at the cusp of freedom was an early peek into the different trajectories.

While Jawaharlal Nehru’s political imagery may have become a matter of uncharitable remembrance and allusion by the current powers that be, the underlying intellectualism and stirring exhortation of his oratorial flourish at the midnight of independence has institutionalised a galvanising and progressive spirit. India had as he said, “step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance."

Beyond partisanship affecting Nehru’s legacy, his timeless speech defined the forward-looking character of a land which was immensely proud of its civilisational past, but not shackled or bound by it, and looked forward to changing what should be changed. India embraced liberality, secularity, and the reformist spirit of the progressive, irrespective of the dispensation in 'Delhi’.

Across the vivisected lands, the Quaid-e-Azam or Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s parallel speech of vision-setting importance to its Constituent Assembly of Pakistan contradicted many of Jinnah’s own positions as he embarrassingly juggled with religious freedom, equality for all, etc, after having insisted on the flawed ‘two-nation theory’.