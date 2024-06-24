Speaker's Election Will Set the Tone for the 18th Lok Sabha's First Session

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for targeting the Opposition by hook or by crook, allow a consensus candidate as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha? That is the million-dollar question ahead of the first session of Parliament (after the 2024 general elections) beginning on 24 June.

In a way, Modi has signalled that he would not budge by appointing seven-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the Pro-Tem Speaker, ignoring senior-most member K Suresh of the Congress party, who is in his eighth term, and thereby not honouring convention.

The primary job of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath to the newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha and preside over the Lower House till the election of the Speaker.