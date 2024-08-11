2024 Paris Olympics: India's Final Medal Tally Should Give You Hope, Not Despair

But surely, Pakistan with just 11 Olympic medals, of which eight came long ago, in Hockey, compares poorly with India. So, the medal tally table, often doesn’t tell the full story of a country’s Olympic ability.

A larger number of medals won often suggests a greater depth of sporting talent. And the fact is India is acquiring that ‘depth’. For instance, our three medals in Shooting show that we now have several world-class shooters, making us a force to reckon with at top Shooting events.

A larger medal haul also points to a greater ‘width’ of sporting talent – that a country is winning medals across a broader range of sports. That too should matter, isn’t it? We’re winning medals in Shooting, Wrestling, Athletics and Hockey, and are a significant presence in sports like Archery, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting, Boxing, and more. Earlier we were a one-trick pony, with Hockey as our only medal winning sport.

For equally strong evidence of ‘depth’ and ‘width’, do also glance at India’s rising medal tally at the Asian Games. From 57 medals in the 2014 Incheon games, we practically doubled our tally to 106 at Hangzhou in 2022.