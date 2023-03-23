Pakistan Showdown: Imran-Army History & Histrionics Showed the Day for Army

Niazi Pathans from the dustbowl district of Mianwali have made the deep-state Pakistani 'establishment’ (Pakistani Military) queasy, once too often. It is not just the hugely successful and debonair cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan, but also the once decorated, bombastic, and ultimately shamed, barrel-chested Pakistani General AAK Niazi (aka ‘Tiger Niazi’, ‘Butcher of Dhaka’, etc,) who ultimately made the Pakistani Military, uneasy.

Self-justifying ways of the Niazi duo led to them disowning their colourful pasts (Lt Gen AAK Niazi was accused of moral turpitude and corruption beyond the unpardonable shame of surrender while the Lothario-like ways of Imran were cleverly flipped to suggest Pathan machoism and bravado!)

Both ‘rewrote’ history via Pakistan: A Personal History (Imran) and The Betrayal of East Pakistan (AAK Niazi), unconvincingly. Their flamboyance notwithstanding, both the Niazis had counterintuitively turned to extreme religiosity to contextualise their public image and narrative.