Pakistan’s Latest Chinese Submarine is a New Undersea Test for India

Pakistan had in 2015 signed a deal estimated at $5 billion with China for eight Hangor-class submarines, with four to be built by Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry at their Shuangliu Base in Wuhan. As of date, one has been commissioned; three—PNS Shushuk, PNS Mangro, and PNS Ghazi—are undergoing sea-trials, and the remanining will be assembled at Karachi Shipyards & Engineering Works (KSEW) under a technology transfer agreement.

The assembling of the submarines is aimed at developing Pakistan’s shipbuilding capacity. Delivery of the full fleet is expected by 2030.

The KSEW had in July 2017 contracted Norway’s TTS Group for construction of a Syncrolift ship-lift system, capable of handling ships of up to 7,300 tonnes. The rail-connected lift-system allows shifting of under-construction vessels between the 12 custom-designed workstations. However, the lockdown in Wuhan in the wake of COVID-19, and Germany’s denial of export licence to China for the locally manufactured MTU-396 diesel engines for the Hangor-class, delayed timely utilisation of this facility.