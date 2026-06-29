Pakistan Conducts Ground Ops Along Afghan Border After Karachi Attack, 29 Killed

On 29 June 2026, Pakistan’s security forces conducted a ground operation and subsequent airstrikes along the Afghanistan border, resulting in the deaths of 29 militants. The operations were launched in response to a deadly attack on a paramilitary Rangers facility in Karachi, which killed three soldiers. The targeted militants were reportedly linked to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction associated with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Afghan authorities have claimed civilian casualties from the strikes, while Pakistan maintains the targets were militant hideouts.