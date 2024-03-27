Outcomes of PM Modi's Trip Indicate the Importance of Indo-Bhutan Ties

For its part, India will construct a rail link from Kokrajhar to Gelephu and Banarhat to Samtse, as well as build a new airport to service the area. An Indian proposal to build a road linking Tawang with Guwahati through Bhutan was turned down by the latter because of Chinese sensitivities.

There is no doubt that the elephant in the room is China, which shares a 477 km border with Bhutan, which, like the Sino-Indian border, is disputed in its entirety. Unlike India, Bhutan lacks the capacity to police the border and is facing constant encroachment. In recent years, China has brazenly built some of its Xiaokang villages within Bhutanese territory and Thimphu has not been able to do much.

Bhutan is now trying to work out a deal to settle its border dispute with China.

India remains a silent but concerned spectator after its Doklam foray in 2017 when it entered Bhutanese territory and blocked Chinese efforts to build a road to the Zompelri (Jampheri) ridge overlooking the sensitive Siliguri corridor in India. The immediate issue was resolved after a three-month standoff, but thereafter the Chinese consolidated their hold over the Doklam area, bypassing the point of conflict with India.

When asked if Bhutan’s border talks figured in the meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary V M Kwatra said that it was a matter between China and Bhutan and, “As far as India’s ties with Bhutan are concerned, these stand on their own footing, independent of any other relationship.”

In 2023, Bhutan and China held the 25th round of their border talks after seven years. The previous prime minister, Lotay Tshering, surprised the world by announcing that the two countries were now close to settling their border dispute. However, he took pains to clarify that no settlement in the Doklam area would be done without consultations with India since it is a trijunction of the three nations.

