Why Rajnath Singh is Facing Ire Over Delay in Honouring 6 Op Sindoor Bravehearts

The onset of the Monsoon Session on 20 July, Monday, brings with it a dredging up of the past and a painful reopening of old wounds around those whose lives were claimed by terror, and those who laid down their lives in its defeat.

The attack this time, however, is in the form of a political condemnation against Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who faces a privilege motion, moved by Congress leader KC Venugopal, under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha. Venugopal has accused the former to have “misled” the Parliament.

On 26 June, the Union government, for the first time, divulged the names of six personnel, including five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force, who lost their lives in a retaliatory tiff during Operation Sindoor.