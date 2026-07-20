Why Rajnath Singh is Facing Ire Over Delay in Honouring 6 Op Sindoor Bravehearts

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The onset of the Monsoon Session on 20 July, Monday, brings with it a dredging up of the past and a painful reopening of old wounds around those whose lives were claimed by terror, and those who laid down their lives in its defeat.
The attack this time, however, is in the form of a political condemnation against Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who faces a privilege motion, moved by Congress leader KC Venugopal, under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha. Venugopal has accused the former to have “misled” the Parliament.
On 26 June, the Union government, for the first time, divulged the names of six personnel, including five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force, who lost their lives in a retaliatory tiff during Operation Sindoor.
To understand the controversy, we must go back to the Defence Minister’s address delivered to the Parliament on 28 July 2025. During the course of deliberation, in response to the questions posed by the Opposition, the Defence Minister appeared to defend not merely the conduct of the operation, but its underlying integrity.
In the discourse, in an attempt to underscore the Operation Sindoor’s success, the Defence Minister counter-questioned the Opposition to instead ask more pertinent questions, those pertaining to the success of the Operation, and casualties if any. In response to a self-posed question on military casualties, the Defence Minister asserted a firm “no” as his response.
As a result, the question that ought to follow is that why did the government wait for over a year to uncover, and subsequently, only recently inscribe the names of the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi—ones whose sacrifices enabled the Union minister to stand before the Parliament and proclaim Operation Sindoor a “success”.
Was the omission of the bravehearts from their official narrative a direct attack on the regimental honour of the former? Public discourse seems to have taken a dual outlook on the question.
Some argue that even if it was not feasible for the government to have released names publicly owing to the oath of secrecy, there ought to have been intra-governmental transparent disclosure.
Others responded that the delay in releasing names before the public ought to have been a definite time-bound precaution if necessary, and not an inordinate delay.
Irrespective of the contrasting stances, both outlooks today underscore that eventual untimely recognition ought to have been coupled with timely deep apologies, convincing rationale, and most importantly, anything but a statement that appears rather tone-deaf.
The Ministry of Defence subsequently has clarified that the allegations were an outcome of selective reading of the minister’s address, that the said statement was made in an attempt to shun the dominant narrative that Indian pilots had lost their lives during the course of the Operation, and to bring to light its military success.
Therefore, what allegedly was a mere attempt to uplift the spirits of the nation by highlighting the “courage and capability of the Indian Defence Forces”, has been taken out of context.
It was further clarified that the bravehearts were bestowed with regimental honour in the official press conference conducted on 11 May 2025, by the then Director General of Military Operations who paid tribute to the brave fallen. On 14 August 2025, they were conferred with gallantry awards.
Further, both the Chief of Air Staff on 8 October 2025, and the Chief of Army Staff during the Army Day Parade held at Jaipur on 15 January 2026, honoured the lives laid down in the service of the country.
The initial conspicuous silence and subsequent dissonance between the Defence Minister’s statement and the subsequent names released, is the reason that Operation Sindoor has yet again made it to the headlines. One can only wonder if the said statement stems from strategic veiling of the martyrs' names to preserve uproar of a particular narrative or plain old ignorance, a pattern surfaced in the past as well.
As Anit Mukherjee noted in a Caravan article on 1 February 2014, a study that he conducted helped observe that the military's account of fatalities suffered vastly differed from the government’s database. One such example cited is the Kargil War, wherein the Indian Army claims that the nation lost around 970 soldiers. However, in November 2012, the Minister of State for Defence, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, reported that the losses totalled to 530.
Further, he noted that fatalities of Operation Parakram, launched in 2001 as a response to the December 2001 Parliamentary attack, too, were not in tandem, with the Indian Army website (called “Pay Homage to Your Martyrs”) showing a loss of 2,165 soldiers and the then Minister of Defence, George Fernandes, claiming a loss of 798 soldiers.
Mukherjee, in the same article, fittingly noted, “This is not just an issue of misleading Parliament—it’s about the debt that a democracy owes to soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice for causes determined by elected representatives.”
That their inclusion in a list would have been like a “name on the grave”.
Accordingly, the debate at its core centres on due recognition of valour by political leadership and the accountability that must accompany statements made on the floor of the Parliament. The ongoing Monsoon Session, together with public discourse, will not merely undertake an assessment of the intentions behind the Defence Minister’s statement or subsequent clarifications.
It will evaluate the standards at which ministerial statements are held, and the political accountability that follows.
Was there a hidden lack of political accountability in the aftermath of the Pahalgam security lapse, veiled behind the attempt to rejoice the military “success” of the operation?
And on what basis was the Operation claimed to be an unequivocal success, without contemporaneous acknowledgement of the irrevocable cost borne by the nation in terms of the lives lost?
With the said questions unanswered as of date, the very foundation of civil-military relations stand imperilled.
Under no circumstances should the greater purpose entirely eclipse the very sacrifice on which it rests, for it is the remembrance of their valour that bears testament of the nation’s indebtedness.
The situation brings to mind a line from the The Kohima Epitaph: "When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today."
(Simran Kaur is an advocate who practises in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)