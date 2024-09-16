One Year On, Should India Revisit its Drone Components Ban?

In the past few days, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers in India have been sent into a flurry, as a letter sent in June 2024 by the Defence Ministry to certain such manufacturers surfaced in the news. In the letter, select drone manufacturers, such as Dhakhsha Unmanned Systems and Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd, were warned against using Chinese components in their drone manufacturing process.

And even though both manufacturers made it clear that there was no involvement of “bad faith” in their procurement process, and that all their drones were “Made in India,” it still led the MoD to suspend a 200-strong order of drones from Dhaksha, citing the need to pursue an investigation. The incident has hence sent a critical message to domestic manufacturers – that India’s national security interests supersede their profitability goals or business relations.