Two Ideas of Manipur, Both in the Hills and the Valley

In the early hours of 19 April, when the country was busy with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a small Kuki village in Manipur of about 23 households protested with banners containing pictures of decapitated body parts. The banners read, "Our hands had been cut, so we cannot vote."

I couldn’t help but remain quiet for a while, thinking whether the whole Kuki community was protesting against the election. I checked the WhatsApp groups that I am a part of and realised that there was no outrage as such, but hidden in between their silences was a grim feeling of discontent.

On the other hand, from the election campaign of Dr Bimol Akoijam to voting day and re-polling, there seem to be voices of dissent among the Meiteis against the present government.

In all of this, there arise two different ideas of Manipur.