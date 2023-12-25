On Asim Munir’s First Trip to Washington Amidst Shaky India-US Relations

I think that his interlocutors had no reasons to disbelieve him as they know how critically dependent Pakistan is on the US for its economic revival from the dumps, F16 spares, IMF assistance and respite from the FATF – which were discussed threadbare with the general.

In its first response to Munir’s visit on 21 December – the very same day terrorists killed four Indian soldiers in Kashmir’s Poonch area even as the Pakistan general was being mollycoddled in Washington – New Delhi openly and officially gave vent to its displeasure at the warm reception he got in America and signalled its disappointment at Washington’s failure to wean the Pakistani army from using terrorism as a foreign policy tool.

Questioned specifically about Munir’s flurry of meetings with senior-most US officials, Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry’s spokesman, remarked: “We did see some reports about these meetings. Our concerns about Pakistan’s support for terrorism and its support for cross-border attacks are well known. We hope that other countries would also take counter-terrorism seriously.”

Shorn of diplomatese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s take on Munir’s US visit, articulated by Bagchi, is that Washington has frittered away an opportunity to caution the general about the dire consequences of exporting terrorism to India – and New Delhi would therefore deal with it as it deems fit.

(SNM Abdi is a distinguished journalist and ex-Deputy Editor of Outlook.