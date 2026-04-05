Is it Their Amnesia or My Paranoia? A View From the Streets of New York

My friends beseeched me—“They’ve just had two international aircraft return from mid-flight glitches in the last ten days. In any case, why go now with missiles whistling past your window?”.

I shrugged off their exaggerated concerns—“C’mon, those were exceptional snafus. In one instance, they just got the wrong aircraft airborne, so that was idiotic, but there was nothing wrong with the machine. In the other, it was the problematic Boeing Dreamliner. But I am flying on the brand-new Airbus 350-900. It’s as safe as a mother’s cradle. And there’s no question of brushing against shrieking missiles, because (a) I will be on an aisle seat and (b) we will be taking a wide detour, refueling in Rome, and landing in New York after 22 hours. I am going guys, see you!”.